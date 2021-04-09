Michael Essien makes Champions League prediction about Chelsea FC

Michael Essien believes that Chelsea FC are capable of winning the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel this season.

The Blues have been settling into life under their new manager following his appointment as Frank Lampard’s successor at the end of January.

Chelsea FC took a big step towards reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday night when they secured a 2-0 win over FC Porto in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

Goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell in either half helped the south west London side to take a large stride towards the last four.

Essien was part of the Chelsea FC side who won the Champions League for the first time in the 2011-12 campaign.

And the former Blues midfielder believes that the current crop of Chelsea FC stars have what it takes to go all the way in this year’s competition.

Speaking in an interview before the first leg against FC Porto, Essien said: “I think they can win it.

“If they win the Champions League that would be a great achievement for the players and the football club.”

Reflecting on the start Tuchel has made at Stamford Bridge, he continued: “He’s come in and is doing a great job at the moment.

“I think he’s the right man for the team. We just have to support him and wish him very well.

“Hopefully he can continue the good job he’s doing at the moment with the football club and the players he’s got.”

Chelsea FC will take on FC Porto in the home leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday night next week.

