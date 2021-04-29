Cesc Fabregas took to social media to single out N’Golo Kante for special praise after Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Christian Pulisic fired the visitors into the lead in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final first leg, but the Blues were pegged back shortly after when Karim Benzema lashed home an equaliser for Zinedine Zidane’s men.

The result leaves the tie finely poised ahead of the return leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night next week.

Kante, 30, played the full 90 minutes for Thomas Tuchel’s side against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, and his fine performance caught the eye of former Chelsea FC and Arsenal midfielder Fabregas.

Posting on Twitter as the game drew to a close, Fabregas wrote: “N’Golo has always been a big game player. Never doubt him. He plays for 2.”

Kante has made two assists in 27 Premier League games for Chelsea FC so far this season.

The French midfielder will be expecting to feature when the Blues host Fulham in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

The south west London side will then welcome Real Madrid to their home ground for the return leg on Wednesday night.

