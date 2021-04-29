‘It’s crazy’: Rio Ferdinand comments on Chelsea FC situation

Rio Ferdinand believes that Tammy Abraham is being unfairly treated at Chelsea FC due to his lack of playing time.

The England forward has found his first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge to have been severely restricted since Thomas Tuchel was brought in as the club’s new manager back in January.

The 23-year-old has not started a game for Chelsea FC since their 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on 20 February, when he was replaced at half-time.

Indeed, Abraham has only notched up three minutes of playing time since then, when he came on during the 1-0 win over West Ham United at the weekend.

Abraham was once again an unused substitute as Chelsea FC claimed a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday night.

Former England and Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes that Abraham is being treated unfairly given that summer signing Timo Werner has been kept in the team despite his own stuttering form.

Speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand said: “It’s crazy, a young player… does he get the time that Timo Werner – a big signing – gets when they come in?.

“And they’d not treated with as much care or understanding of their character, and with the cotton wool that a new signing gets.

“I know it’s an investment but also you’re investing in a young player. A young player adds so much value to a team and they don’t ever get that time, that patience a new signing gets.

“Tammy wouldn’t get the time that Timo gets.”

Abraham will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

