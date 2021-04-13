Owen Hargreaves makes claim about Christian Pulisic at Chelsea FC

Owen Hargreaves has talked up the importance of Christian Pulisic to the Chelsea FC team following his recent fine displays for the Blues.

Pulisic has been in good form for the Blues in recent games and he scored twice for the south west London side in their 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

The USA international has scored three goals and made one assist in his last five appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s side and he has been in good form for the Blues.

The 22-year-old is beginning to hold down a more regular place in the starting line-up under Tuchel and he will be looking to play a more important role in the side between now and the end of the season.

Pulisic has scored five goals and made two assists in all competitions for the south west London side so far this season, and Hargreaves has been highly impressed by his performances in recent weeks.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Hargreaves said of Pulisic: “Maybe he wasn’t playing his best or training the best but today he played like a top player.

“I think he’s the type of player that in [attacking] areas he can make the difference. I think he just makes Chelsea a better team when he plays.

“Football is always what have you done for me lately, especially [when] the new manager comes in and you’ve got to do the work.

“If you’re not training great or not putting up the numbers that you need then the manager’s going to pick somebody else.

“Especially in a club like Chelsea where you’ve got Mason Mount, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner all these guys, the boys have to be at their sharpest.

“You see that with Pep [Guardiola] as well, when you play you’ve got to play well and if you do you stay in. ‘For Pulisic now, it’ll be hard to get him out of the side.”

Pulisic will be hoping to be involved when Chelsea FC take on FC Porto in the return leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday night.

