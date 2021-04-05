Owen Hargreaves makes prediction about Chelsea FC defender after West Brom loss

Owen Hargreaves believes that Kurt Zouma could struggle to win back the faith of Thomas Tuchel after his shaky performance in Chelsea FC’s 5-2 loss to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 26-year-old made his 18th start of the Premier League season for the west London side and played the full 90 minutes as Chelsea FC suffered their first Premier League defeat under their German manager.

The Blues were reduced to 10 men when Thiago Silva was shown a second yellow card in the 29th minute of the clash and the Baggies ran riot to claim an unlikely victory in south west London.

Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson both scored twice for the visitors, and Mbaye Diagne also netted for the Baggies.

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves believes that Zouma’s day to forget could mean that he struggles to break back into the first team at Stamford Bridge moving forwards.

Reflecting on Robinson’s stoppage-time goal at Stamford Bridge, Hargreaves told Premier League Productions after the game: “It was a brilliant finish. Pereira, Callum Robinson came on and affected the game brilliantly, Diagne was linking up the play exceptionally well.

“Edouard Mendy we didn’t see make saves. He’s made some brilliant saves since he’s come in and he’s barely made one today.

“But I think for Chelsea and for Kurt Zouma, I’m sure that’s going to go well for him after what happened today.

“First of all, I don’t think he’s the most comfortable with his left foot so playing on the left side of the three puts a lot of pressure on him.

“We saw it for the first goal, he plays a poor ball into Jorginho with the weight of it.

“For Zouma I’m not sure he’s going to be playing many games going forward after today’s performance.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they take on FC Porto in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

