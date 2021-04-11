‘I have to’: Kai Havertz makes vow to Chelsea FC fans

Kai Havertz has told Chelsea FC fans that he knows that he must step his game up on a regular basis for the Blues.

The 21-year-old produced a fine performance for the south west London side on Saturday as he scored one goal and set up another in Chelsea FC’s 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Havertz has struggled to find consistent form for Chelsea FC since having signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window last year.

The Germany international has been a regular fixture in the first team but he has only netted two goals in the Premier League all season, while also making three assists for his team-mates.

Havertz was in good form on Saturday as the Blues claimed an impressive away win at Selhurst Park to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

Now, the attacker has admitted that he must continue to show good form as he bids to try and help the Blues end the season on a positive note.

Havertz, who was deployed in a central striking role against Palace, said after the game: “I like it, I think it is a good position [as a central striker] for me. I have the freedom to go everywhere I want to go.

“As a striker it is always easy to play with players of those qualities.

“I know we train it very often in training but after one game when you win 4-1 it is easy to say we are a good attacking team. But we have to prove that on Tuesday again and on Saturday again and after the season we can speak about it.

“After such a game it is easy to say that I am at my best. I think I have to prove it in more games than only one but I will give my best, I will try to improve and I hope that I will continue like that.”

Chelsea FC will take on FC Porto in the return leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday night.

