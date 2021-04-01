Ilkay Gundogan sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Kai Havertz

Ilkay Gundogan is convinced that it won’t be long before Kai Havertz makes a “big statement” in the Premier League with Chelsea FC.

The Germany international has endured something of a quiet start to life at Stamford Bridge since having signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

Havertz has been in and out of the first team at Stamford Bridge this term and he has only started 14 of Chelsea FC’s 29 games in the top flight this season.

The 21-year-old has scored one goal and made two assists in the Premier League so far this season and he will be hoping to help the Blues finish in the top four under Thomas Tuchel.

The attacking midfielder notched up an assist in Germany’s 1-0 win over Romania during the international break and he will be aiming to end the season on a high with the Blues.

Now, his international team-mate Gundogan has explained why he thinks it won’t be long before Havertz finds his feet in the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Gundogan said: “Kai is exceptionally good technically.

“I think it’s great that at his age he had the courage to take the step abroad.

“He’s played a lot of good games for Chelsea, but it is normal for everything not to work out in the first season.

“He has sensational qualities and will make a big statement in the Premier League.”

Havertz will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a home clash against West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip