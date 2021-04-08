Joe Cole has heaped praise on Mason Mount after the midfielder helped to fire Chelsea FC to a 2-0 win over FC Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old has been in top form for the Blues this season and he once again proved himself as a vital part of the Chelsea FC squad when he netted the opener for the south west London side in the first half against FC Porto.

Mount’s excellent swivel and shot put the Blues ahead, before Ben Chilwell netted late on in the second half to help Chelsea FC to take a big step towards the Champions League semi-finals.

The England international has been one of Chelsea FC’s most consistent performers this season and he has now scored seven goals and made four assists in all competitions for the Blues.

Former Chelsea FC star Cole was highly impressed by Mount’s performance on Wednesday night and he admits that he is baffled by criticism of the midfielder.

Speaking on BT Sport on Wednesday night, Mount said: “It’s all about the turn from Mason Mount.

“To do that on his weak foot, with that composure… this kid!

“For the life of me, I don’t understand the criticism [of Mount].

“There’s not even an argument. He’s a top, top player and a manger’s dream.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to face Crystal Palace.

