Jorginho makes Champions League claim about Chelsea FC

Jorginho is confident that Chelsea FC have what it takes to win the Champions League for a second time this season.

The Blues successfully booked their place in the semi-finals of Europe’s elite club competition thanks to their 2-1 aggregate win over FC Porto in the quarter-finals.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will now switch their focus towards their showdown against Spanish giants Real Madrid in the semi-finals as they look to make it through to the final.

Chelsea FC are looking to win their second ever Champions League title this season after they lifted the trophy for the first time back in 2012.

The south west London side will take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their semi-final clash at the end of April as they look to try and secure their spot in the final and set up a showdown with either Manchester City or Paris Saint Germain.

Blues midfielder Jorginho is confident that the south west London side have what it takes to win the Champions League this season.

Asked about Chelsea FC’s run in the Champions League this season, Jorginho replied: “It’s been incredible. We have worked very hard and I think we deserve to be at this stage of the competition, playing against the top teams in Europe.

“We just need to keep this mentality for each game, continue working hard and see where this journey can take us.”

When asked if this feels different to Chelsea FC’s 2019 Europa League run, he continued: “Of course, it feels a little different because it is a different competition.

“The Europa League is a great competition and it was a very special day when we won the trophy in Baku [2019, v Arsenal]. But the Champions League is the best competition for the best teams in Europe.

“It’s where everybody wants to be and we have a good chance of doing something great here, so we want to keep pushing on.

“Of course the two competitions are different but we want the same end goal, to lift the trophy.”

Chelsea FC are in FA Cup action on Saturday when they take on Manchester City in the semi-finals.

