Paul Merson has heaped praise on the “phenomenal” Mason Mount following his excellent form for Chelsea FC this season.

The England international once again proved his importance to the Blues when he scored the opener for the south west London side in their crucial 2-0 win over FC Porto in the Champions League last week.

Mount has been earning plenty of praise for his performances for Chelsea FC this season and the 22-year-old is going from strength to strength under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

The 22-year-old has firmly established himself as one of Chelsea FC’s most important players, and former Arsenal star Merson has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Mount in a Blues shirt this season.

Writing in his column for The Daily Star before Chelsea FC’s clash against Crystal Palace, Merson said: “Look how much money Chelsea spent on Kai Havertz and Timo Werner and they are nowhere near as important as Mount.

“He’s the go-to man now, and that’s phenomenal at his age. He carries the team.

“The turn and shot for the goal against Porto. He knew what he was going to do before he got the ball. I think he’s top drawer.

“And I think Thomas Tuchel was surprised by how good he was. He didn’t pick him for his first game. But he’s the first name on the team-sheet now.

“He got left out against West Brom and look what happened. It’s not the first time I’ve seen a manager come here and underestimate this league.

“Tuchel picked too many players out of form for that game expecting to win and they lost. Now they’re in a battle.

“They might look back on that at the end of the season as the point when the top-four slipped away. They shot themselves in the foot.

“But it proves how important Mount is. He’s a team player and he gets them going. He’s been out on loan and kept going and earned his chance.”

Chelsea FC will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night with the return leg of their quarter-final clash against FC Porto.

The Blues will then switch their focus to FA Cup affairs and their crunch semi-final showdown against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday evening next weekend.

