Paul Merson has urged Chelsea FC to consider a deal to sign Sergio Aguero from Manchester City this summer.

The Argentina striker is bound to be linked with a whole host of potential clubs this summer after it was announced that he would be leaving Manchester City at the end of the current campaign.

Aguero, 32, will go down as one of the Premier League’s greatest ever strikers and he is not likely to have any shortage of suitors this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Aguero will seek a move to stay in the Premier League or switch to a different country this summer.

However, former England midfielder Merson feels that Arsenal or Chelsea FC would be an excellent fit for the talented forward.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Sergio Aguero would fit like a glove at Chelsea or Arsenal – but I think he’s going to Spain.

“His next move is a big deal for him because he needs to be in a team that sees a lot of the ball and creates chances for him.

“The days of him creating his own chances are gone now. He’s good enough still to get in the best teams in the world, but he needs a team that plays a certain way.

“Most Premier League teams would love to have him but his wages would be a problem and at his age how many games would he play?

“I think the way Arsenal play would suit him. Chelsea have loads of creative players and he wouldn’t be short of chances there either.

“Chelsea need a forward. Thomas Tuchel might try and take a chance on him. You know he’s going to hit the ground running.

“Tuchel only has a short-term contract. If they sign somebody else and he takes time to settle, that’s no good for Tuchel.

“But I think Aguero will go back to Spain. He has friends there and knows the league and it’s an easier league to play in.”

Chelsea FC, who lost 5-2 to West Brom on Saturday, will return to action with the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday night.

The Blues will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League next weekend.

