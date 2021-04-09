Thomas Tuchel singled out Mason Mount for special praise after he helped to fire Chelsea FC to a 2-0 win over FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday night.

Mount netted Chelsea FC’s opening goal in the first half with an excellent turn and shot to put the Blues into the lead.

Ben Chilwell then added a second for the Blues late in the second half as the south west London side wrapped up a 2-0 win and took a big step towards reaching the semi-finals of Europe’s elite club competition.

Mount, 22, has been in great form for Chelsea FC so far this season and he has been earning lots of praise for his performances.

And Blues boss Tuchel was delighted by what he saw from the England international on Wednesday night as Chelsea FC secured an impressive win.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Tuchel said: “Mason and Ben did very well to get their goals, which were important goals for the team.

“Mason played a very good game, he linked up well with Reece down the right side and his goal was a very crisp and clinical strike. He deserved that because he played a good game.

“It came in a moment where we suffered a lot, and where we felt the team was a bit too tense and not precise enough.

“We lacked a bit of freedom to adapt positions but the finishing was clinical and excellent from Mason.

“He has the quality to do this and to do it in a quarter-final is a big step for him and a big help for the team so I’m very happy for the two [of them].”

Tuchel’s side will take on FC Porto in the return leg of the Champions League tie on Tuesday night next week.

Before that, the Blues will play Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

