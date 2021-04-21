Thomas Tuchel reacts to Tottenham’s sacking of Jose Mourinho

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he was surprised to see Tottenham Hotspur sack Jose Mourinho, insisting that he didn’t see the move coming.

Mourinho was given his marching orders on Monday in the wake of Spurs’ 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League on Friday night.

The Portuguese coach leaves Tottenham in seventh place in the Premier League table and five points adrift of the top four with six games left to play this season.

Spurs have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight in recent weeks and they have lost 10 of their 32 games in the Premier League this season.

The north London side are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Southampton in the top flight on Wednesday night.

Chelsea FC boss Tuchel has now admitted that he was surprised to see the north London side decide to sack Mourinho.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday afternoon, Tuchel said: “More or less I’m always a bit surprised when it happens [a managerial sacking].

“We’re all competitors and we all try to beat each other but in the end we wish every manager has a good atmosphere and is in a good state and place to work.

“It never feels good as another manager when someone is sacked but it’s not my job to comment on that. It is what it is.

“Everybody fights hard for results and when a big decision comes like this, it was a surprise. I honestly didn’t see it coming.”

The decision to sack Mourinho came just days before Tottenham’s EFL Cup final clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

