Gary Neville predicts where Chelsea FC and Man United are going to finish

Gary Neville is backing both Chelsea FC and Manchester United to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Blues are looking to secure their spot in the Champions League for next season after they finished in fourth place under Frank Lampard last term.

The west London side suffered a surprise 5-2 defeat by West Ham United in the Premier League at the weekend to dent their hopes of finishing in the top four.

That result ended up leaving the Blues outside of the top four in the Premier League after West Ham United were 3-2 winners over Wolves on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently in second place in the Premier League table after their 2-1 win over Brighton at the weekend.

Former Red Devils and England defender Neville feels that both Chelsea FC and Manchester United will make the top four this season, with Manchester City winning the title and Leicester City coming third.

“I think it will stay the same,” Neville told Sky Sports on Monday night before West Ham’s win, when Chelsea FC were inside the top-four with Leicester, Manchester United and Manchester City.

“I’ll stick with the four that are in there, but Liverpool could easily displace Chelsea, depending on how they move back to Anfield, because Anfield has been a massive problem for them.”

Chelsea FC will take on FC Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday night.

Manchester United will face Granada in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

