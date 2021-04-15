Michael Owen makes Champions League prediction about Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Real Madrid and set up a Champions League final showdown against Manchester City.

The south west London side have booked their place in the last four of Europe’s elite club competition thanks to a 2-1 win over FC Porto in the quarter-finals.

The Blues will now take Real Madrid for a place in the final, where they will face either Manchester City or Thomas Tuchel’s old side Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea FC’s players will be eager to finish the season on a positive note by progressing as far as possible in the Champions League as they also aim for a top-four finish.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen believes that the Blues are set to take on Manchester City in the Champions League final, but his fellow BT Sport pundit is backing both English teams to be knocked out of the competition.

Asked to predict who’ll make the final, Owen said on BT Sport on Wednesday night: “I’ve gone for an all-English final, he [Ferdinand] thinks the opposite.”

Ferdinand added: “I’m going Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid.”

Chelsea FC will take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Tuesday 27 April.

