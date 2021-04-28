Christian Pulisic sends message about Eden Hazard to Chelsea FC fans

Christian Pulisic has admitted that Eden Hazard has been a role model in his career but he insists that he is aiming to be his own player at Chelsea FC.

Pulisic has been enjoying a solid season with the Blues after having officially joined Chelsea FC from Borussia Dortmund back in the summer of 2019.

The 22-year-old USA international has scored four goals and made one assist in 23 Premier League games for the south west London side so far this season and he has been impressing under new boss Thomas Tuchel in recent games.

Pulisic arrived in England in the same summer that Hazard opted to quit Chelsea FC and move to Real Madrid.

The American playmaker has now admitted that he is a keen admirer of the Belgium international but says that he wants to forge his own path at Stamford Bridge rather than follow in his footsteps.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday before Chelsea FC’s clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, Pulisic said: “He was an incredible player at this football club of course.

“I definitely looked up to him. I am not comparing myself to him in any way or trying to be like him.

“I am my own player, doing my best for this club. Obviously, he was a massive player for this club and obviously it is an honour to hear comparisons like that, but I still have a way to go.’

“He was an incredible player who did a lot for this football club. We are moving on without him. I never played with him so I only know how it is without him.

“I think we are in a good place now. I mean we are in a semi-final of the Champions League, we have got a lot left to play for this season, so I think this team definitely has a good situation at the moment, so that’s a positive.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action this weekend when they take on Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

