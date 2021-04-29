Christian Pulisic reacts to Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Real Madrid

Christian Pulisic believes that Chelsea FC can be satisfied with their 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The USA international scored the Blues’ opening goal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final clash as the south west London side produced a strong performance against Zinedine Zidane’s men.

Chelsea FC were pegged back in the first half when Karim Benzema lashed home an excellent equaliser for the home side to leave the tie finely poised ahead of the return leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The south west London side will now prepare to welcome Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge next week as they bid to reach the Champions League final.

Pulisic felt that Chelsea FC deserved credit for their performance in Spain in midweek considering the quality of their opposition.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Pulisic said of the result: “It could have been even better.

“We didn’t concede too many chances but their goal came out of nowhere from a set-piece and that changed the momentum a little bit.

“They had more confidence and made it tough for us. We could have been more clinical and scored more goals but we’ll take a 1-1 in Madrid. We’re positive going into the second leg but the job is nowhere near done.

“It was not an easy game at all. The team put in a lot of work and we had to really run a lot against a tough team to play against.

“They move the ball well and they didn’t make it easy for us so there’s some stuff we can look at to improve but overall we played a good game. It’s a good result so we’ll take it.”

Chelsea FC are in Premier League action on Saturday when they host Fulham at Stamford Bridge, before the return leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

