Eden Hazard issues warning to Chelsea FC ahead of Real Madrid showdown

Eden Hazard has declared that Real Madrid will do everything they can to beat Chelsea FC in the return leg of their Champions League clash next week.

Chelsea FC earned a 1-1 draw with the Spanish giants in the first leg of their semi-final clash on Tuesday night as they netted a crucial away goal in the tie.

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring with a fine finish, but the Blues were pegged back shortly after when Karim Benzema fired home a spectacular effort from inside the box.

The result leaves the tie hanging in the balance as Chelsea FC prepare to host the Spanish side in the return leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night next week.

The 30-year-old Hazard came off the bench to play the final 24 minutes of the Champions League clash on Tuesday night as he came up against some of his former team-mates.

The Belgium international has now insisted that he and his Real Madrid team-mates will head to south west London next week looking to claim a victory.

Speaking to BT Sport after Tuesday night’s game, Hazard said: “We have to go there to try to win the game.

“It’s always good to play against friends – I have a couple over there – but now I’m a Real Madrid player, I just want to win.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s against Chelsea or another team.”

In the meantime, Chelsea FC will take on Fulham in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip