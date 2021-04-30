N’Golo Kante rates Chelsea FC’s chances of knocking out Real Madrid

N’Golo Kante believes that Chelsea FC have given themselves a great platform to knock out Real Madrid and reach the Champions League final next week.

The French midfielder was named as the man of the match as the south west London side claimed a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Tuesday night.

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring with a fine effort from close range, but the Blues were pegged back when Karim Benzema fired home an excellent equaliser for the home side.

Real Madrid will now travel to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night next week as Chelsea FC look to secure their spot in the showpiece of Europe’s elite club competition.

A goalless draw in south west London would be enough for Chelsea FC to book their spot in the final next month thanks to their away goal.

Kante was pleased with Chelsea FC’s performance and he feels that the Blues have a good chance of reaching the Champions League final.

“We are happy for the result,” said Kante.

“Coming into this game, we knew we’d be playing against a great team and we wanted to leave with a good result so we would have the momentum ahead of the second leg at home.

“I think overall 1-1 is a fair result. We had many chances that we didn’t score but we can be happy with the draw.

“We are looking forward to playing at home and hopefully qualifying for the final.”

Kante continued: “We need to take the positives from this game. Yes, we could have scored more goals from the chances we created, but the main thing is we were creating the opportunities to score and that is a positive sign.

“For sure, reaching the final is a goal and it is possible for us now. We have to be fully focused on the second leg when it comes, because we are playing against a very strong opponent.

“We are confident in our abilities though and we must be confident that we can reach the final.”

Chelsea FC will take on Fulham in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

