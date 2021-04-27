Thomas Tuchel rates Chelsea FC’s hopes of beating Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel has warned his Chelsea FC side that they need to get ready for a “big challenge” when they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues are gearing up for the first leg of their semi-final clash against the Spanish outfit as they look to try and take a step closer towards reaching the final.

Chelsea FC warmed up for the game by claiming a 1-0 win away to West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four.

The south west London side are now preparing to take on Real Madrid for the first time in 23 years as the Blues travel to Spain to face Zinedine Zidane’s men.

Real Madrid have an excellent record in the last four, having won their last three semi-final ties after having lost five of the previous six.

Tuchel is under no illusions about the size of the task that awaits his team in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night, but he is confident that the Blues can put on a good showing against los Blancos.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Tuchel said: “When you play against Real Madrid, it cannot be harder because they are the most experienced team in this competition.

“They’re on a good run at the moment, 16 games unbeaten or something like that, so they will play these games with full confidence and full awareness.

“I hope we can play adventurous and aggressive football. We will fight them hard and then let’s see who gets the win out of these two games.

“It’s a big challenge but after we will be smarter and better because this will be a huge experience together.

“When you are a little boy, you dream about games against Real Madrid and now it’s here so we are very happy to arrive in a situation on this level.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip