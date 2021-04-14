Rio Ferdinand picks out two Chelsea FC stars for special praise

Rio Ferdinand says he would like to see Christian Pulisic and Reece James feature more regularly for Chelsea FC in the coming weeks.

Both Pulisic and James have been impressing for the Blues under new boss Thomas Tuchel in recent games and the pair both started Chelsea FC’s clash with FC Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The pair both completed the 90 minutes as Chelsea FC suffered a 1-0 defeat by the Portuguese team but still managed to book their place in the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition thanks to a 2-1 aggregate win.

Pulisic has scored three goals in his last four appearances for Chelsea FC lately and James has also been impressing when called upon by Tuchel.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand says he wants to see the pair feature more regularly in the coming weeks as Chelsea FC look to end the campaign on a high.

Speaking to BT Sport before Tuesday night’s defeat by FC Porto, Ferdinand said: “Listen I’d like to see Reece James get a good run in the team.

“I think in that position [right wing-back] he’s a fantastic option on that right side.

“He defends well enough and attacking wise, his distribution and passing into the final third is as good as anything about.

“Pulisic, another player, you expected him to play as soon as Tuchel came in because he played with him at Dortmund.

“He doesn’t, he bides his time, comes in now and he’s getting a tune out of him.

“That’s a sign of someone that’s a motivator but also that the players are starting to believe in him because he’s put work in on the training ground and they’re starting to see results.”

Chelsea FC will now switch their attentions back to the FA Cup and their crunch semi-final showdown against Manchester City at Wembley this weekend.

