Roy Keane praises 'outstanding' Chelsea FC star Mason Mount

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Friday 2 April 2021, 00:15 UK
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane has described Mason Mount as a “fantastic” and “outstanding” player following his good form for Chelsea FC and England lately.

The 22-year-old has been a regular fixture in the first team at Stamford Bridge this season under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

Mount has scored five goals and made three assists in 28 Premier League games for the Blues this term and he also featured in all three of England’s recent World Cup qualifiers.

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes as England claimed a 2-1 victory over Poland in their World Cup 2022 qualifier on Wednesday night.

Former Manchester United star Keane has been hugely impressed by what he has seen from Mount this season and he believes that his detractors are “idiots”.

Speaking on ITV on Wednesday night, Keane said: “Well, that is pretty important – that your manager likes you.

“Doesn’t matter what people outside the game think, there are a lot of idiots out there.

“Ultimately, I think the players pick the team and he has performed well enough for every manager to say, ‘listen you are going to be in my starting line up’.

“[Mount is an] outstanding player. He wants to be an all-round midfielder.

“I never hear anything negative about him off the pitch, he seems a brilliant young kid, he has gone out on loan he has done it the hard way.

“He is a fantastic player.”

Mount will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action on Saturday with a home clash against West Bromwich Albion.

The west London side are currently fourth in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification for next season.

