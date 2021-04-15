Paul Merson has urged Chelsea FC to consider making a bid to sign Sergio Aguero from Manchester City this summer.

The Argentine’s future has been a big talking point over the last few weeks after it was announced that he will be leaving The Etihad at the end of the current campaign.

It remains to be seen whether the 34-year-old forward will stay in the Premier League or seek a move abroad this summer when his time at Manchester City comes to an end.

Chelsea FC are likely to be linked with a whole host of players this summer as Thomas Tuchel prepares for his first full season in charge of the south west London club.

Aguero, 32, has scored three goals in all competitions for Manchester City so far this season and he is among the top scorers in Premier League history.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that Aguero would be a perfect fit for Chelsea FC because of Timo Werner’s struggles at the south west London club.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: “He [Sergio Aguero] ticks the box for me and the way Chelsea play – Chelsea are dominant in football matches, they dictate games and have a lot of possession, they play neat and tidy football around the box and they are looking for that little ball.

“They are not trying to hit a ball from the halfway line into a load of space, you are playing at Chelsea and when you kick off at Chelsea, you are immediately faced with 10 men behind the ball, so you need an Aguero who is sharp over three to five yards, that little ball down the side and into the box.

“I like Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud, they are good players, but are they going to win you the Premier League?”

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend.

