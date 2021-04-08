Sergio Aguero ‘tempted’ by Chelsea FC transfer – report

Sergio Aguero is “tempted” by the prospect of signing for Chelsea FC this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Evening Standard is claiming that the Argentina international would potentially be open to a move to Stamford Bridge this summer due to his desire to break Premier League records.

Aguero is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season and it remains to be seen where he will end up playing his football next term.

According to the same story, sources close to Aguero claim that his determination to move up the all-time Premier League goal-scoring charts could see him move to another English club this summer.

Aguero, 32, has been linked with a whole host of clubs since the announcement that he will be leaving at the end of the season.

The forward is currently fourth on the list of leading scorers in the Premier League, and he is just six strikes behind third placed Andy Cole.

According to the same article, Aguero is “aware” of interest from Chelsea FC, who are determined to improve their attacking options in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC are also thought to be looking into a move to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, the story adds.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip