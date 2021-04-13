‘Just too good’: Alan Shearer heaps praise on Chelsea FC trio

Alan Shearer has lavished praise on Chelsea FC trio Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic after they helped to fire the Blues to a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The south west London side produced a fine display at Selhurst Park as they claimed an impressive win against the Eagles thanks to goals from Havertz, Pulisic and Kurt Zouma.

Mount and Havertz also notched up an assist each during the game as Thomas Tuchel’s side produced a sparkling display to return to winning ways in the Premier League.

Havertz looks to finally be finding some form following a slow start at Stamford Bridge in the wake of his big-money transfer from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

And England international Shearer was impressed by the German’s contribution alongside both Pulisic and Mount as Chelsea FC ran riot against Roy Hodgson’s men at Selhurst Park.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Shearer said: “I thought it was a very clever team selection to not play [Olivier] Giroud or [Tammy] Abraham but instead play Havertz, Pulisic and Mount, who like to drop deep, whereas the two big centre-forwards might want to go up and scrap against the two big centre-halves [Cheikhou] Kouyate and [Gary] Cahill.

“And those three today were just too good for those two because they didn’t want to come out, they didn’t want to go and mark one of them because if they had of then they leave the space in behind and that caused them problems.

“They created chance after chance. Havertz, who played very well today scored one, had an assist, probably should’ve scored another couple of goals.

“As I said it was a constant, a defender just didn’t want to come out and close them down. He [Mount] was clever in everything he did as well.

“Second half it didn’t change… it’s all from those players dropping deep and getting the ball and as I said they were just too good for them.

“It was a superb performance from Chelsea, particularly going forward.”

Chelsea FC will now switch their attentions back to Champions League affairs and the return leg of their quarter-final clash against FC Porto on Tuesday night.

The Blues won the first leg 2-0 to take a big step towards the semi-finals.

