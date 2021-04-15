Thomas Tuchel has lavished praise on N’Golo Kante following his “perfect” performance in Chelsea FC’s clash with FC Porto on Tuesday night.

The Blues ended up suffering a 1-0 defeat by the Portuguese side in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash but the south west London side still managed to progress through thanks to a 2-1 aggregate win

Kante, 30, played the full 90 minutes for Tuchel’s side as he helped the Blues to book their place in the last four of Europe’s elite club competition.

The French midfielder has made 39 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season and he will be keen to step his game up as he bids to help the Blues end the campaign on a high.

Tuchel was delighted to see Kante come through the game unscathed on Tuesday night as he praised the midfielder for his performance after the game.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Tuesday, Tuchel said of Kante: “We took a little risk with N’Golo but this was the moment to put him on the field and hope he had the energy for 90 minutes.

“N’Golo is incredible. He is like one-and-a-half or two players. Everyone who sees him for the first time loves him. All my family love him when they watch our games now!

“It’s so nice to have him. He wins so many balls and gives everybody confidence. He did perfect and now it’s time to recover good.”

Chelsea FC will now switch their attentions towards preparing for their crunch FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.

