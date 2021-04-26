Thomas Tuchel makes Chelsea FC demand ahead of Real Madrid clash

Thomas Tuchel is demanding “full focus” from his Chelsea FC players as they prepare for Tuesday night’s showdown with Real Madrid.

The south west London side are preparing to take on the Spanish giants in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash away from home on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC warmed up for the game by claiming a 1-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

They will now look to take a big step towards winning their first major trophy under Tuchel when they travel to face Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Tuchel has been encouraged by what he has seen from his team in recent games and he now wants the Blues to continue their focused form against Zinedine Zidane’s men.

Asked about the forthcoming clash against Real Madrid, Tuchel told his post-match news conference on Saturday: “All the performances are a new benchmark for us.

“If we do it now, we want to do it on Tuesday again, and if we do it on Tuesday, we want to do it on Saturday again.

“This is how we approach our team, and this is how you approach high-level sports. You cannot be distracted by visions that are too far away.

“I’m very happy with the consistency of our quality and the level we can deliver every three days. It is always a team effort.

“This is what we demand for Tuesday. Full focus and reach your own highest level and play on that level. This will not change.”

Tuchel twice took on Real Madrid with Paris Saint-Germain in last season’s group stage – his side won 3-0 in France before scoring twice in the final ten minutes to earn a 2-2 draw in Spain after Karim Benzema’s double.

This season’s seven victories have made it 10 wins in Chelsea FC’s last 17 Champions League games (D4 L3).

