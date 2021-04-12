Thomas Tuchel explains his decision to drop Chelsea FC star Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel says he dropped Timo Werner for Chelsea FC’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace to avoid “overusing” the attacker.

The Germany international has been a constant presence in the Chelsea FC side for most of the campaign but he ended up being an unused substitute for the Blues in their 4-1 victory over Palace at the weekend.

Werner was replaced by Christian Pulisic in the starting line-up, and the USA international produced a fine performance as he scored twice in the win away to the Eagles.

The forward, who signed for Chelsea FC from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window, will be hoping to win back a place in the starting line-up for the Blues when they take on FC Porto in the return leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday night.

And speaking before Saturday’s win, Tuchel explained his decision to leave Werner on the bench for the clash at Selhurst Park.

Tuchel told Sky Sports before the game when asked about why he dropped Werner: “It’s to do with form and work-rate.

“With Timo, we are close to overusing him and there’s no point in doing that. Christian is in good form so I want to have the competition for the position.

“We haven’t made many changes in formation or individual positions but we hope Christian can show up and challenge in an offensive formation.”

Chelsea FC are preparing for the return leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against FC Porto on Tuesday night after having won the first leg 2-0 last week.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip