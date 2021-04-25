Timo Werner makes honest admission to Chelsea FC supporters

Timo Werner has admitted that “crazy stuff” in his head contributed to his struggles in his first season at Chelsea FC.

The Germany international signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig last summer with Frank Lampard in charge at Stamford Bridge, but the forward failed to hit the ground running in south west London.

Werner struggled to find consistent form in front of goal in the first half of the season despite being a regular fixture in the first team at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old had only scored five goals and made six assists in the Premier League this season ahead of Saturday’s clash against West Ham United in the top flight.

Werner has now admitted that he struggled to adapt to life in England following his move last summer but he feels that he is now in a good place to help the Blues end the season on a high.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Werner said: “I don’t think I missed the quality to score goals in maybe a half year. When I first game to Chelsea in the first 12 games I had eight goals so it was nearly the same like in Leipzig.

“Then there comes a break in the middle of the season, something changed.

“Maybe I get – because it’s a new country, new team – a bit of crazy stuff in my head, I have to score every game, then I don’t do it.

“It was something not good for me, but now in the moment it goes back to where I’ve been in my head also – not only in the quality on the pitch but also in my head – I’m confident and happy with myself even when I’m not scoring.

“I’ve come back to being patient, calm to say, ‘don’t try to bring the things to you, let the things come to you’. So some people give me a good advice, they go to the disco, they want to have a girl, they don’t get a girl because they want it.

“The next day they go to the disco and they stand on the side and it comes 100 girls because they like him. It’s the same in football, they said.

“So I’ll give my best for the team and maybe it starts next season and not this season but it will come. Until then, I will work hard for myself and that’s important.”

Werner will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final showdown on Tuesday night.

