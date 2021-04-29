Thomas Tuchel makes admission to Chelsea FC fans about Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel has admitted his frustration with Timo Werner’s stuttering form in front of goal for Chelsea FC recently.

The Germany international has struggled to find consistent form for the Blues in recent months since having signed for the south west London side from RB Leipzig last summer.

Werner, 25, has only managed to score six goals in the Premier League for the Blues despite having made 31 appearances in the top flight this season.

The forward drew another blank during Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Real Madrid on Tuesday night in the Champions League, with the German having his point-blank effort saved by Thibaut Courtois in the first half.

Tuchel admits that Werner’s inconsistent form in front of goal is a concern for him and Chelsea FC, but he still believes that it won’t be long before the former RB Leipzig man starts firing on all cylinders.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel said of Werner: “He missed a big one at West Ham and now he’s missed a big one here, that does not help.

“But it doesn’t help crying about it or regretting it all the time.

“There are millions of people who have harder things to deal with than chances that you miss.

“So the good thing about sport is that no one cares tomorrow, today we were sad and angry in the moment – this is normal. He is sad, he is angry and disappointed.

“Tomorrow he has a free day and the next day he must put his chin up. He’s a top guy, a professional guy. He works hard. He’s in the positions.

“He will not stop believing. Everyone accepts the situation like it is. With strikers, if you score the next game, nobody speaks.”

Chelsea FC will take on Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday before they welcome Real Madrid back to Stamford Bridge for the return leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday night next week.

