Thomas Tuchel hails two Chelsea FC stars after win over Man City

Thomas Tuchel singled out Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner for special praise after the duo helped Chelsea FC to book their place in the FA Cup final at the expense of Manchester City.

Ziyech scored the only goal of the game for the Blues in the 55th minute at Wembley as Tuchel’s side knocked out the Premier League leaders and boosted their hopes of ending the season with a trophy.

The Morocco international has been in and out of the Chelsea FC team this season and he has struggled for both form and fitness throughout the campaign.

However, he was in fine form on Saturday and it was Werner who provided the assist for his winning goal early in the second half.

Chelsea FC boss Tuchel was delighted by the performances of both attackers as the south west London side made it through to the FA Cup final.

Speaking after the victory over the Citizens, Tuchel singled out the duo for special praise.

Tuchel told BBC Sport: “It was a very, very strong performance. Very happy and proud.

“We played an excellent 35 minutes in the first half. We had to suffer for 10 minutes. ‘We then played another 30 minutes so strong and got the lead, could have got another.

“It was a very strong performance and I am very proud of my team. Very happy they performed to this level today.

“The two guys [Ziyech and Werner] were very, very good upfront with the speed and acceleration – and the impact that Mason [had] with the pass.

“Timo and Hakim, it was the same lineup like against Liverpool where they were also very, very strong in an away game in a 1-0 victory.

“Everybody who is on the pitch needs to perform, now is the moment in the season where we cannot drop one per cent and that’s the way we want it.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Tuesday night with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip