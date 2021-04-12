Thomas Tuchel makes bold prediction about Mason Mount at Chelsea FC

Thomas Tuchel believes that Mason Mount has what it takes to regularly reach double figures in goals for Chelsea FC every season.

The England international has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the south west London side this season under both Frank Lampard and new boss Tuchel.

Mount has scored six goals and made four assists in the Premier League so far this season and he set up one of the Blues’ four goals in their 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has netted eight goals for the Blues so far this term in all competitions as he looks to reach double figures for the south west London side.

Tuchel has been delighted by what he has seen from Mount this season and he is hoping for the England midfielder to continue his fine form in front of goal in the coming campaigns.

Asked whether Mount could become a 20 goal-a-season player for Chelsea FC, Tuchel said: “Twenty would be huge! Then I would maybe not call him a midfielder anymore, but a striker.

“But he has that potential which you cannot learn. You have the composure, you have the technique, you have the precision, you have the feeling to score the goals or you don’t have it.

“I think he can be the type of guy who can produce double figures in every season.

“He’s just in the middle of it right now and I don’t want him to stop now. It’s crucial.”

Mount will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Champions League action on Tuesday night with the return leg of their quarter-final tie against FC Porto.

The Blues won the first leg 2-0 last week thanks to Mount’s opening goal and Ben Chilwell’s late strike.

