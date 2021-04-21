Thomas Tuchel says he has “a lot of sympathy” for Tammy Abraham following his lack of playing time for Chelsea FC in recent weeks.

The England international has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge since Tuchel’s appointment as Frank Lampard’s successor at the end of January.

The 23-year-old has only started 12 Premier League games this season and he has struggled to hold down a starting spot at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.

Abraham has netted 12 goals and made two assists in all competitions for the south west London side and he will be hoping to hold down a more regular place in the line-up between now and the end of the campaign.

Tuchel has now admitted that he totally understands Abraham’s frustration about his lack of playing time in recent games, but has urged the forward to continue working hard to earn a spot in the team.

Speaking at a news conference before Chelsea FC’s clash with Brighton on Tuesday night, Tuchel said of Abraham: “Everybody is concerned when they’re not in the squad but it’s never an easy decision for me to take.

“I have a lot of sympathy for him and I can understand that he is worried and sad and maybe angry with me when I make these decisions.

“Sometimes we spend almost an hour talking after the last training which decisions to take and which players we have to leave at home because it’s thin margins which decide.

“Tammy has had this decision now a few times against him which is never personal but this is life at Chelsea sometimes as a player.

“I hope that he does not get lost in too many thoughts because he knows not to be too concerned about his situation.

“Everything he can do is stay focused and stay with belief because the situation for a striker can change in minutes.

“We have an important training coming up and my decisions [for tomorrow] are not made yet.”

Chelsea FC will take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip