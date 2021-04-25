Thomas Tuchel sends message to Timo Werner after Chelsea FC win

Thomas Tuchel has told Timo Werner that he needs to find consistent form in front of goal after he netted the winner for Chelsea FC against West Ham United on Saturday.

The Germany international has struggled to produce consistent performances for the south west London side since having joined the club from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window last year.

However, Werner scored the all-important goal for the Blues in their 1-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday evening as he helped Chelsea FC to take a big step towards qualification for next season’s Champions League.

The 25-year-old forward has scored six goals and made six assists in 31 Premier League games for the Blues so far this season and he will be hoping to continue his recent good form in the closing few weeks of the campaign.

Tuchel was delighted to see Werner find the net on Saturday and now wants to see more from the German in front of goal.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Saturday, Werner said of Werner: “I can’t do anything, he needs to keep scoring and catch the moment.

“He is quite often involved in our goals with fouls in the penalty area or assists. But nothing helps more than a decisive goal.

“I am very happy because I felt he was strong from the start in distributing, in dropping from the number nine position and keeping the ball.

“He had good timing in the deep runs behind the lines, and was involved in many chances.

“So it was very, very nice that he could score. He could’ve had a second one and after that he lost a little bit of confidence and was a bit tired.

“A good performance and I’m happy because it was a big win.”

Chelsea FC will take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Tuesday night.

