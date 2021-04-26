Owen Hargreaves has warned Timo Werner that he will need to step his game up between now and the end of the season or risk being replaced at Chelsea FC.

The Germany international has failed to find consistent form in the Premier League for the Blues since having signed for the south west London side from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window last year.

Werner has netted six goals in 31 Premier League games for the Blues since his move to London and he scored the all-important winner in their victory over West Ham United in the top flight on Saturday.

Despite that goal, former England and Manchester United star Hargreaves feels that Werner still has a lot to prove between now and the end of the season if he wants to keep his place in the line-up next term.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Hargreaves said: “He can play in multiple positions, he has some really good moments and then he has some moments where you think the quality looks like it isn’t there.

“He looks like he’s short on confidence, that you can see and the numbers suggest that, 31 appearances, only six goals. In Germany it was one a game at least.

“His confidence looks low and then he’s making decisions you wouldn’t see from him normally.

“It’s a really important five games left for him to finish the season because if he keeps missing some of these chances, Chelsea are going to go get another big hitter.

“Tammy Abraham is their top scorer in all competitions this season, there’s four others on six goals in the Premier League but Tammy’s their top and he barely plays right now.

“If Chelsea are going to take it to the next level, they’re going to need somebody that gets big numbers.”

Werner will be hoping to start for the Blues when they take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Tuesday night.

