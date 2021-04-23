Jorginho issues warning to Chelsea FC ahead of West Ham United clash

Jorginho has warned his Chelsea FC team-mates that they will need to be “careful” when they take on West Ham United in the Premier League this weekend.

The Blues are preparing to take on their top-four rivals at the London Stadium on Saturday evening as they look to take a step closer towards securing Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

As things stand, Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table and level on points with the Hammers.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have a superior goal difference but missed the chance to pull clear of the east London side following their goalless draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

The stage is now set for a crunch showdown between the London sides as they battle for Champions League qualification, with six games left to play this season.

Chelsea FC midfielder Jorginho has now admitted that his side need to step their game up as they prepare for the crunch showdown.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Jorginho said: “It will be a big game [against West Ham].

“We need to prepare very well because they are doing very well in the league. We need to be careful and play better than yesterday [against Brighton].”

Jorginho also praised goalkeeper Kepa for his performance against Brighton in midweek.

He added: “I’m happy for him. He works hard, the same as the whole team.

“We all work hard on the pitch and defend well. We need to keep working like that and try to do better on the ball.”

Chelsea FC finished fourth in the Premier League table last season.

