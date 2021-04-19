Hakim Ziyech sends message to Timo Werner after Chelsea FC win

Hakim Ziyech thanked Timo Werner for his assist after helping to fire Chelsea FC into the FA Cup final thanks to a 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

Ziyech scored the only goal of the game for the Blues in the 55th minute at Wembley after Werner set up him for the eventual winner.

The Morocco international has struggled to find consistent form for the Blues so far this season due to form and fitness issues, but he proved his worth to the south west London side when he scored the winner and played 79 minutes of Saturday’s game.

The 28-year-old was delighted to play his part in the win and he also took the time to thank Werner for setting up his winning goal.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website after the game, Ziyech said: “Timo did a good run into the space, I made my run, it was a good delivery and I put it in easy.

“You always have to have that feeling before the game that you want to score.

“It feels good to be in the final. Everybody is happy. We did a good job, especially in the first half.

“The second half was a little bit difficult to close all the spaces, but we scored the one goal that we needed. It was enough.”

Ziyech has scored five goals and made three assists in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season.

The Blues will return to action with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

