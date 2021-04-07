‘Exquisite’: Rio Ferdnand raves about Chelsea FC star during 2-0 win v FC Porto

Rio Ferdinand singled out Mason Mount for special praise after the midfielder helped to fire Chelsea FC to a 2-0 victory over FC Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday night.

Mount continued his excellent progress at Stamford Bridge by firing the visitors into the lead in the 32nd minute when he expertly collected Jorginho’s pass and fired home a low finish into the bottom corner.

Ben Chilwell then scored a crucial second away goal for the Blues in the 85th minute when he ran through on goal and fired home into an empty net after rounding the goalkeeper.

Mount, 22, been in excellent form for Chelsea FC this season and he has now scored five goals and made five assists in all competitions for the south west London side.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was highly impressed by what he saw from Mount on Wednesday night.

Speaking over footage of the opening goal by Mount, Ferdinand said on BT Sport at half-time: “An exquisite finish. They [Chelsea FC] were patient and this is one of the main times they pinned back the Porto team.

“This ball here [from Jorginho] and the turn was just immaculate.

“The finish, maybe he got a bit of fortune from the goalkeeper but it was a fantastic finish in the end.”

Mount will be expecting to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to Crystal Palace.

Thomas Tuchel’s men, who are fifth in the Premier League table, with then prepare to take on FC Porto in the return leg of their quarter-final clash on Tuesday night next week.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip