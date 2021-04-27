Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw at Real Madrid

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Christian Pulisic for his impressive opening goal in Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The south west London side started brightly in the Spanish capital and Pulisic gave the visitors the lead in impressive fasion when he rounded Thibaut Courtois and fired home from inside the box in the 14th minute.

Chelsea FC’s lead did not last long, however, with Karim Benzema lashing home a brilliant equaliser for the home side in the 29th minute.

The result leaves the semi-final tie finely poised ahead of the return leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night next week.

England legend Lineker was on duty for BT Sport on Tuesday night and he took to Twitter to praise Pulisic for his opening goal against Los Blancos.

Posting on Twitter, and impressed by Chelsea FC’s solid start, Lineker wrote: “Fabulous start for @ChelseaFC. They’re smothering Real and Pulisic brilliantly gives them the lead.”

Lineker then added another tweet after Benzema’s equaliser, writing: “A superb finish from @Benzema makes it all square. He’s been Real’s only threat so far.”

Chelsea FC will now turn their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their home clash againt Fulham on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip