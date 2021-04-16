Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel could sign Juventus defender Alex Sandro - report

Chelsea FC are interested in Juventus defender Alex Sandro, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Friday 16 April 2021, 07:30 UK
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Chelsea FC could sign Juventus defender Alex Sandro in a swap deal involving Emerson Palmieri, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato is reporting that the Blues could agree to a swap deal involving Sandro and Palmieri in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Juventus are big admirers of the Chelsea FC full-back following his performances under Tuchel in recent months.

According to the same story, the Serie A champions are looking to offload Sandro’s wages and strenghten at left-back with the addition of Palmieri.

The report goes on to reveal that Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel has “long had a soft spot” for the Brazil international since his stint in charge of PSG in 2018.

Calciomercato add that Tuchel attempted to sign Sandro a couple of seasons ago but PSG failed to meet Juve’s asking price for the South American.

The Italian media outlet reckon Chelsea FC and Juventus could find a compromise by orchestrating a swap deal in the upcoming transfer window.

The Italian full-back has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the west London side in the current campaign.

Emerson has spent most of the 2020-21 season as back up to summer signing Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Michael Owen
Michael Owen makes Champions League prediction about Chelsea FC
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes urges Man United to sign 'perfect' Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand picks out two Chelsea FC stars for special praise
Paul Merson
Paul Merson predicts Slavia Prague v Arsenal in Europa League
Reece James
Reece James makes vow to Chelsea FC fans ahead of Real Madrid clash
Related Articles

Home »
Michael Owen
Michael Owen makes Champions League prediction about Chelsea FC
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes urges Man United to sign 'perfect' Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand picks out two Chelsea FC stars for special praise
Paul Merson
Paul Merson predicts Slavia Prague v Arsenal in Europa League
Reece James
Reece James makes vow to Chelsea FC fans ahead of Real Madrid clash
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network