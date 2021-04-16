Chelsea FC could sign Juventus defender Alex Sandro in a swap deal involving Emerson Palmieri, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato is reporting that the Blues could agree to a swap deal involving Sandro and Palmieri in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Juventus are big admirers of the Chelsea FC full-back following his performances under Tuchel in recent months.

According to the same story, the Serie A champions are looking to offload Sandro’s wages and strenghten at left-back with the addition of Palmieri.

The report goes on to reveal that Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel has “long had a soft spot” for the Brazil international since his stint in charge of PSG in 2018.

Calciomercato add that Tuchel attempted to sign Sandro a couple of seasons ago but PSG failed to meet Juve’s asking price for the South American.

The Italian media outlet reckon Chelsea FC and Juventus could find a compromise by orchestrating a swap deal in the upcoming transfer window.

The Italian full-back has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the west London side in the current campaign.

Emerson has spent most of the 2020-21 season as back up to summer signing Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea FC will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

