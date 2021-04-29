Chelsea FC are one of the clubs chasing Villarreal defender Alfonso Pedraza ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Caught Offside is reporting that the Blues are keeping tabs on the versatile 25-year-old full-back following his performances for Villarreal over the course of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC could have to pay €35m for the Villarreal defender, who can also operate as a winger, in the 2021 summer transfer window following his improving reputation.

According to the same story, the south west London side are facing competition from Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Serie A giants Inter Milan for the Spanish defender.

Caught Offside goes on to report that Chelsea FC, Inter Milan and FC Barcelona have been scouting Pedraza over the past few months.

The media outlet explain that the Blues are also interested in Atalanta full-back Robin Gosens at the end of the Premier League campaign.

The website states that Chelsea FC are looking to sign a new left-back given uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri at the west London side.

Chelsea FC secured a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final after Christian Pulisic’s opener was cancelled out by Karim Benzema in the Spanish capital.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip