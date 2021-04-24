Chelsea FC are competing with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Palmeiras midfielder Gabriel Menino in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by Sports Mole, is reporting that the Blues are interested in the highly-rated Brazilian playmaker following his impressive performances for Palmeiras over the past 18 months or so.

The same article states that the Blues have been tracking the 20-year-old since Menino made his full debut for Palmeiras back in January 2020.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC were initially linked with Menino when Frank Lampard was still in charge of the west London side earlier this year.

The report goes on to add that the Stamford Bridge outfit remain interested in Menino ahead of the upcoming 2021 summer transfer window but Chelsea FC face competition from their bitter London rivals Tottenham.

Calciomercato claim that La Liga side Atletico Madrid and Serie A giants Juventus are also interested in recruiting Menino at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The Italian media outlet reveal that Menino has two and a half years left to run on his current deal at the Brazilian club.

Menino has scored four goals and has made seven assists in 62 games for Palmeiras since making his debut.

Chelsea FC will take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

