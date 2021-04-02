Chelsea FC could swoop to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Gianlucadimarzio.com, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Donnarumma is facing an uncertain future at the Serie A side.

The same article states that Donnarumma has rejected two contract offers from the San Siro outfit to cast doubt on his long-term future at the club.

According to the same story, Donnarumma and his agent Mino Raiola are looking at other options after contract talks between the parties stalled.

The report goes on to add that the AC Milan shot-stopper is looking to secure a contract worth around £10.2m-per-year to remain at the San Siro.

Gianlucadimarzio.com reveals that defending Serie A champions Juventus and La Liga giants Real Madrid are interested in Donnarumma.

Manchester United have also joined Chelsea FC in pursuit of the highly-rated Italy international, according to the same report.

Donnarumma has made 241 appearances in all competitions over the past six seasons at AC Milan.

The Italian shot-stopper has won the Italian Super Cup since breaking into the first team.

Chelsea FC signed Edouard Mendy from Ligue 1 sides Rennes last summer to provide Kepa Arrizabalaga with competition for a starting spot.

The Senegal international has established himself as the west London side’s first-choice goalkeeper.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip