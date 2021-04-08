Chelsea FC are facing a three-way battle to sign AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Chelsea FC director Marina Granovskaia is eager to complete a swoop for the Turkey international.

The same article states that the Blues are hoping to land the 27-year-old on a free transfer to bolster their midfield options ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have been tracking the Turkish star since the start of the 2020-21 Serie A campaign ahead of Calhanoglu becoming a free agent at the end of the term.

Sky Sport Italia report that the Turkish playmaker is looking to secure a yearly salary of £4.2m but the Italian side are only prepared to offer a figure in the region of £3.3m.

The Italian media outlet go on to add that Chelsea FC are facing competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal as well as Serie A giants Juventus this summer.

The 27-year-old has scored two goals and has made eight assists in 24 games in Serie A this season.

Calhanoglu moved to AC Milan from Bayer Leverkusen in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The Turkish star has scored 30 times in 163 games for AC Milan over the past four seasons.

