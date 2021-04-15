Chelsea FC are in the running to sign Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet La Razon, as quoted by Sport Witness, is reporting that Chelsea FC are looking at the Atletico defender as a potential recruit to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s defence ahead of his first full season in charge of the west London side.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are hoping to sign Gimenez but Atletico Madrid are refusing to budge on their €85m valuation of the Uruguay international ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC “remain in the bidding” to sign Gimenez but the Blues have also entered the race to sign reported Manchester United target Jules Kounde.

La Razon claim that the Blues have prioritised signing the Sevilla defender this summer but the La Liga outfit are looking to procure a transfer fee of €80m for the highly-rated France international.

Although Chelsea FC have earmarked Kounde as their top defensive target, the Spanish media outlet claim that Gimenez remains on their wish-list.

The 26-year-old Atletico defender has scored nine times in 212 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons in the Spanish capital.

Gimenez has won the Europa League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Spanish Super Cup under Diego Simeone.

