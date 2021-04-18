Chelsea FC interested in swoop for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham - report

Chelsea FC are interested in a swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to a report

Chelsea FC are interested in a potential summer swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to a report in England.

Eurosport is reporting that Chelsea FC are the most interested Premier League club in the English prospect following his impressive debut season in the Bundesliga.

The same article states that Manchester City and Manchester United have previously monitored the teenager but Chelsea FC have a concrete interest in Bellingham.

According to the same story, the Blues are starting to consider Bellingham as a preferred midfielder target ahead of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

The report goes on to add that Chelsea FC are aware that signing Bellingham would prove difficult this season given the transfer speculation surrounding his Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham.

Eurosport go on to claim that Bellingham is happy to remain at Dortmund for the 2021-22 season even if the German side miss out on a place in the Champions League.

The report reveals that Dortmund would be looking for a transfer fee in the region of £100m for Bellingham despite signing the English midfielder in a £25m deal from Championship outfit Birmingham City last summer.

Bellingham has scored one goal and has made three assists in 24 Bundesliga games this term, while the England international netted one Champions League goal against Manchester City last week.

