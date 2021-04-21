Chelsea FC have stepped up their interest in Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Sport Lens, is reporting that Chelsea FC are looking to sign the Germany international this summer to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s defence ahead of the Blues manager’s first full season in charge.

The same article states that the west London side are watching Sule’s situation at Bayern Munich carefully given that the 25-year-old has little over 12 months left to run on his current contract.

According to the same story, Bayern have started negotiations with Sule about a contract extension despite the German centre-half’s deal expiring at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The report goes on to add that Tuchel believes Chelsea FC need to improve their defence despite their marked defensive improvement since the German head coach took over the reins from Frank Lampard in January.

The Athletic claim thats Chelsea FC believe Sule is capable of reinforcing Tuchel’s defence despite his fitness problems for the Bundesliga leaders in the current campaign.

Sule has scored two goals in 26 games in all competitions this season.

The German defender moved to Bayern from 1899 Hoffenheim in a 2017.

Sule has netted six times in 132 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

