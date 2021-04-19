Chelsea FC are ready to rival Manchester United for the signing of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane in the summer, according to German journalist Christian Falk.

The France international has been regularly linked with a move to Manchester United over the past few seasons but the Red Devils haven’t been able to construct a deal.

Varane is being tipped to leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 campaign given that the World Cup winner is set to become a free agent in 18 months or so as things stand.

Manchester United are looking to sign a long-term centre-half partner for club captain Harry Maguire following the inconsistent performances of Victor Lindelof or Eric Bailly.

Chelsea FC have improved significantly under Thomas Tuchel after the former Borussia Dortmund head coach took over the reins from Frank Lampard in January.

However, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta are in the twilight of their careers despite being regulars under Tuchel since his appointment.

Sport Bild’s head of football Falk posted on Twitter that Chelsea FC have entered the race to sign Manchester United target Varane.

Falk wrote on Twitter: “TRUE White heavy check mark Manchester United have a competitor in the Transfer-Poker for @raphaelvarane Thomas Tuchel is also interested in the Player of @realmadrid for a Transfer to @ChelseaFC”

Varane was linked with a move to Manchester United in 2011 before the World Cup winner opted to swap Saint-Etienne for Real Madrid.

The French defender has won three La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns, the Copa del Rey once during his nine-year Real Madrid career.

