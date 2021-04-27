Chelsea FC are leading the race to sign long-term Manchester United target Raphael Varane from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Germany.

Bild football expert Christian Falk, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Chelsea FC have moved ahead of Manchester United in the battle secure the France international’s signature ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

The same article states that Thomas Tuchel is eager to improve his defensive options ahead of his first full season in charge of the west London outfit.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC could pay £60m to secure Varane’s signature despite the World Cup winner being previously linked with Manchester United.

The report suggests that Varane, 28, would provide Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Cesar Azpilicueta with competition for a starting spot.

Falk goes on to add that Manchester United are more interested in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, the article suggests that the Red Devils may need to cough up a transfer fee in the region of £70m to sign the highly-rated 22-year-old France international.

Chelsea FC were 1-0 winners at West Ham on Saturday to bolster their top-four hopes, while Manchester United secured a goalless draw with Leeds United on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip