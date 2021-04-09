Chelsea FC could make a bid of £86m to sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku this summer if the Blues miss out on a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Calciomercato, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Chelsea FC are looking at potential alternatives to Haaland given the competitive race for the Norway international’s signature.

The same article states that Borussia Dortmund are hoping to secure a transfer fee in the region of £154m for the Norwegian striker thanks to the lengthy list of suitors for the former Molde man.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have been forced to concoct an alternative plan in the event that the west London side lost out to one of their rivals in the race for Haaland.

Calciomercato claim that the Champions League quarter-finalists have identified Lukaku as Plan B ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The report claims that Chelsea FC would be prepared to sign Lukaku in an £86m deal to bolster Tuchel’s attacking options ahead of his first full season in charge.

The article adds that Chelsea FC haven’t been deterred by Lukaku’s underwhelming previous stint at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku has scored 21 times and has made nine assists in 28 games in Serie A this season.

